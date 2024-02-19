(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to

Arizton's latest research report, the industrial fasteners market will grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2023 to 2029.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report:

Continue Reading



Industrial Fasteners Market Report 2024-2029 Browse In-depth TOC on the Industrial Fasteners Market

376 – Pages

133 - Tables

78 - Figures

Industrial Fasteners Market Report Scope



Report Scope

Attributes

Market Size (2029)

USD 124.98 Billion

Market Size (2023)

USD 89.43 Billion

CAGR (2023-2029)

5.74

% Historic Year

2019-2022

Base Year

2023 Forecast Year

2024-2029

Market Segments

Material, Product, Type, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

.

Growth in Construction Industry

.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Fasteners

.

Green Initiatives and Regulations Leading to Rise in Renovations



The global economic scenario, impacted by events like the COVID-19 pandemic, is crucial in shaping various industries, including manufacturing and construction, affecting the demand for fasteners. Despite initial setbacks due to the pandemic, the demand for industrial fasteners has rebounded, driven by resumed manufacturing and construction activities worldwide. Developing economies like China and India are experiencing significant growth opportunities, with infrastructure development being a key driver. Government policies and economic reforms in countries like Mexico, the UAE, and Peru aim to counter economic weaknesses and stimulate investment. Accommodative monetary policies in Europe are expected to sustain domestic demand and production. In the US, factors such as labor market expansion and infrastructure programs could boost industrial growth. The demand for fasteners is projected to continue growing as economies recover and industries expand, with China and India expected to witness notable development.



Green Initiatives Propel Growth of Industrial Fasteners Market in the Renovation Sector



The surge in global green initiatives and regulations has catalyzed significant growth in the industrial fasteners market, particularly within renovation projects. As countries and industries prioritize environmental sustainability, the demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly construction practices has soared. Industrial fasteners play a vital role in supporting these initiatives by securing new energy-efficient components and sustainable construction materials. Renovation projects aligned with green initiatives emphasize energy efficiency, sustainable materials, compliance with green building codes, and the principles of the circular economy. Additionally, the pursuit of green building certifications, water management system upgrades, indoor air quality improvements, and climate-responsive construction practices have further propelled the demand for specialized fasteners. Government incentives for green renovations further drive the adoption of sustainable construction practices, including eco-friendly fasteners. Overall, integrating green principles into renovation projects underscores the essential role of industrial fasteners in creating a more sustainable and resilient built environment.



Mergers and Acquisitions Reshape the Global Industrial Fasteners Market



Mergers and acquisitions have become a significant trend in the industrial fasteners market, shaping its landscape through strategic transactions like mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, or partnerships. Companies engage in these activities to achieve various strategic objectives. One primary motivation is market expansion, allowing companies to broaden their geographical presence, tap into new customer bases, and strengthen their competitive position. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions drive economies of scale, enabling streamlined operations, optimized supply chains, and reduced costs, thereby enhancing profitability and resilience. Integration of technology and innovation is another key driver, as companies aim to stay competitive by acquiring advanced technologies and offering a broader product portfolio. Financial considerations also play a crucial role, with acquisitions providing access to additional resources, diversifying revenue streams, and bolstering financial stability. Overall, mergers and acquisitions are instrumental in reshaping the industrial fasteners market, driving growth, innovation, and competitiveness among industry players.



APAC Leads Global Industrial Fasteners Market with Dynamic Growth and Diverse Contributions



The APAC region stands as a dominant force in the global industrial fasteners market, driven by robust manufacturing activities and a wide range of industries. China, renowned as a manufacturing powerhouse, plays a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics, with its vast industrial base generating significant demand across sectors like automotive, electronics, and construction. Japan, known for its technological prowess, particularly in automotive and electronics, contributes high-quality fasteners, enhancing APAC's competitiveness. India's rapid economic growth fuels demand through the construction and automotive sectors, supported by initiatives like smart city development. Other contributors like South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia add to the region's vibrancy, each bringing unique strengths in technology and manufacturing capabilities. The APAC market benefits from a diverse ecosystem of fastener manufacturers, fostering innovation and catering to evolving industry needs. With ongoing urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization, coupled with the demand for the automotive and electronics sectors, APAC remains a dynamic and pivotal segment in the global industrial fasteners market.



The Industrial Fasteners Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period:

This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the industrial fasteners market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers:

The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the industrial fasteners market

growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size:

Accurate assessments of the industrial fasteners market

size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior:

The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the industrial fasteners market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth:

The report covers the development of the industrial fasteners market

across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis:

A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the industrial fasteners market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges:

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the industrial fasteners market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.



Buy this Research @



Post-Purchase Benefit





1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles





Stanley Black & Decker

Hilti

ITW

Berkshire Hathaway

Howmet Aerospace

LISI

NIFCO

Fontana Gruppo

3M

A&G Fasteners

Agrati Group

Aoyama Seisakusho

APL

ARaymond

B&B Specialties

Böllhoff Group

Boltfast

Bulten

Caparo

CBC Fasteners

Deepak Fasteners

EJOT

Ever Hardware Industrial

Federal Screw Works

FUCHS Schraubenwerk

Jinyi Industrial Co.

KAMAX

KOVA Fasteners

MacLean-Fogg

PennEngineering

Tong Hwei Enterprise Co.

Würth Industrie Service

Virginia Fasteners

Apex Fasteners

C. & E. FEIN

Hebei Tailian Fastener Manufacturing

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

MID-CONTINENT STEEL AND WIRE

Kerb-Konus-Vertriebs

Snap-on

Fasteners & Fittings

Southern Fasteners & Supply

Jet-Tek AMPG (Accurate Manufactured Products Group)

Market Segmentation



Material





Metal Non-metal

Product





Screws

Nuts

Bolts

Washers Others

Type





Threaded

Non-threaded Specialty

End-user





Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Construction

Consumer Appliances and Furniture Others

Distribution Channel





Offline Online

Geography





APAC



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia

The Rest of APAC

Europe



Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

North America



The US

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

The Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The

GCC



Turkey



Israel The Rest of Middle East and Africa

Check Out Detailed TOC @ ?details=tableOfContents



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



How big is the industrial fasteners market?



What is the growth rate of the global industrial fasteners market?



Which region dominates the global industrial fasteners market share?



What are the significant trends in the industrial fasteners market?



Who are the key players in the global industrial fasteners market?



Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:



Cutting Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028



Benchtop Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028



Industrial Motors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028



Industrial Gearbox Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028



Why Arizton?



100% Customer Satisfaction



24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us



200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report



80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry



100% more data and analysis



1500+ reports published till date



About Us:



Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.



We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.



Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



Contact Us



Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us:

Blog:

Website:



Photo:

Logo:



SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence