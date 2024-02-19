GRIT: One Woman's Evolution From Chaos To Courage To Perform At New York City's United Solo Theatre Festival March 19Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New York City premiere of“GRIT” is a one-woman show that delves into the evolution of her relationship with her body.

- Lisa NataleNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TO: NATIONAL PRESS AND MEDIAFROM: CHARISSA LAUREN, PUBLICISTDATE: MARCH 19, 2024LOCATION: THEATRE ROW – 410 WEST 42ND STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10036The 16th Annual United Solo Theatre Festival is scheduled to hit the stage March 4-April 28th at Theatre Row in New York City. The festival features a series of shows with one performer + one story + one audience as the world's largest solo festival. Highlighting shows from around the world, particular anticipation is for GRIT: One Woman's Evolution From Chaos to Courage taking the scene on March 19th.Written and performed by Lisa Natale and development with and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson with Executive Producer Heather Dowling, the New York City premiere of“GRIT” is a one-woman show that delves into the evolution of her relationship with her body. Previously raved after the Los Angeles premiere, the show expects just as much success in New York.This incredible journey of womanhood and empowerment has been infused with dance, music, and movement, allowing her to connect with her body, her emotions, and promoting personal growth and healing. You can watch the moving trailer HERE.On asked what to expect from the performance, Natale states,“Although GRIT is deeply personal to my own experiences, its theme and messages resonate with audiences from all walks of life. Whether you've faced similar challenges or not, the show offers universal themes of healing, growth, and the importance of embracing one's authenticity.”Through multi-media and multiple characters, GRIT explores themes of domestic violence, sexual trauma, and body image.“GRIT is inspired by my belief in empowerment and resilience. That through a willingness to put our stories out there, one can uplift and inspire others to embrace their own strength, courage, and authenticity in the face of adversity,” Lisa describes.Will she crumble from shame or ignite her fire? *Content Warning: Sexual trauma, Abuse.To purchase tickets, click here:To view the United Solo website, click here:For press and media coverage, attendance, or to offer post or pre-event coverage, please contact below:Charissa Lauren, PublicistE: ...

