Influencers Laud NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) Chat With RTX AI Chatbot As Game-Changer For Windows Pcs, Finds Globaldata

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) NVIDIA Corp recently launched the "Chat with RTX", an AI-powered chatbot that facilitates enhanced conversations on Nvidia AI PCs. The feature, available through an update of the Nvidia Broadcast app, enables personalized large language models to deliver AI capabilities directly to the users' desktops. Subsequently, the localized AI service has sparked a wave of discussions and reactions as a transformative addition to Windows PCs on social media during the second week of February, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Influencers are excited about NVIDIA's latest innovation, the AI chatbot. They opine that this tool is not merely a step forward in desktop AI applications but a leap towards a more secure and private handling of data. By enabling local processing of information, it assuages prevalent privacy concerns. This blend of accessibility, privacy, and advanced technology, as influencers say, could very well redefine our future interactions with AI, ensuring users stay at the cutting edge while retaining control over their personal data."

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

1 Kotecha, Associate Director, Platform Development at AdTheorent:

"$NVDA RTX - Personalize a GPT large language model (LLM) connected to your own content - docs, notes, videos, or other data. And it all runs locally! "

2 Warren, Senior Editor at The Verge:

"Nvidia has released an early version of Chat with RTX, which lets you run an AI chatbot locally on your PC. It's a promising look at how AI could be set to overhaul Windows"

3 Kim, Senior Writer at Barron's:

"I've been using "Chat with RTX" for the last few days. I can confirm the answers to queries were nearly instantaneous and accurate. It's a game changer."

4 Obasanjo, Lead product Manager at Meta:

"Nvidia released Chat with RTX, an AI chatbot that runs on any PC with an RTX 30- or 40-series GPU with 8GB+ of VRAM can summarize or search local documents or YouTube videos given a link."

5 Mujtaba, Senior Editor, Hardware at Wccftech:

"NVIDIA's "Chat With RTX" Is A Localized AI Chatbot For Windows PCs Powered By TensorRT-LLM & Available For Free Across All RTX 30 & 40 GPUs "

