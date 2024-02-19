Bitcoin Stock News Bite - Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX: BITF.TO) Makes Most Active Trades List On TSX

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Bitcoin/Crypto Stock News Bites - Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX: BITF ) made one of the top ten traded stocks by volume on the TSX as US markets closed for the holiday. The stock is trading at $4.8600, gaining 0.1700 or 3.6247% on volume of over 9 million shares in mid- morning trading.

The most recent news from the company was February 1st when they provided an update for the month ended January 31, 2024.

"In 2024, we are embarking on an aggressive growth plan, targeting hashrates of 12 EH/s in 1H 2024 and 21 EH/s in 2H 2024," said Geoff Morphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. "The new farm development in Paraguay is expected to drive much of this growth. With land purchased for our 100 MW facility in Yguazu and shipment of the main transformer for Paso Pe, our expansion projects continued on schedule in January. This transformative fleet upgrade and growth plan are being undertaken to position Bitfarms to gain market share and be among the lowest cost producers during this Halving year, which is anticipated to be an inflection point for the industry."

Research more crypto and bitcoin stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech , sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.