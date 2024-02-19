2035 E-Mobility Taiwan: The Platform Shaping The Future Of Mobility

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2024 - 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan , Taiwan's foremost E-Mobility trade show, returns to Taipei from April 17 to 20 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1). The trade show serves as a complete sourcing platform for electric vehicle and autonomous driving technologies where top-tier brands, promising startups, industry experts, influential media, and government leaders converge to foster valuable business connections, seize opportunities, and explore solutions for the future of mobility.





2035 E-Mobility Taiwan is Taiwan's premier trade show focusing on the smart mobility ecosystem, connecting industry players and generating new businesses.

Get Ready for a Smarter and More Sustainable Experience

With net-zero emission policies sweeping the globe, major automotive players are swiftly transitioning towards electrification. BloombergNEF expects that global EV sales reach 14 million in 2023 and 16.7 million in 2024, showing an unstoppable momentum in the automotive industry. However, the promising EV and smart mobility industry demand substantial planning and investment, including the establishment of a robust charging infrastructure and integration of essential automotive electronics.



For years, Taiwan has been recognized as a trustworthy global supplier of automotive electronics, leveraging its robust semiconductor, ICT, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. This April, Taiwan is poised to offer comprehensive solutions for global buyers at 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan, centered around the theme "Drive Smart, Drive Sustainability." This show showcases smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions that shape the future of mobility and address the most pressing challenges within the global smart mobility ecosystem.



Drive Smart

To pave the way for safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike, 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan provides innovative solutions, including AI-based blind spot detection, OTA (Over-the-Air) technology, remote diagnostic, ADAS, smart cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment system, and autonomous parking system that redefine the driving experience.



Exhibitors: Advantech, Carota, Clientron, Voyager Technology, Keysight



Drive Sustainability

In the era of striving for net-zero emissions and sustainability, 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan shines with electrifying innovations. From EV batteries and motors to versatile home and commercial EV chargers alongside advanced charging stations and energy management systems, the show offers a thrilling display of advancements that not only fulfill practical needs but also optimize energy efficiency.



Exhibitors: Phoenix Contact, Texas Instruments, Delta Electronics, Zerova, HDRE, PEWC, TECO, MSI, Actron, GUS Tech



One-Stop Shop for Complete Mobility Solutions

This year, 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan will be held concurrently with TAIPEI AMPA and AutoTronics Taipei, creating a one-stop platform for global visitors seeking automobile and motorcycle spare parts, automotive electronics, electric vehicle solutions and autonomous driving technologies. With over 950 exhibitors using 2700 booths, this mega show is the ultimate destination for car manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, IT experts, fleet managers, and government officials to discover comprehensive mobility solutions and forge new partnerships.



Be Inspired at 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan

Throughout the four-day trade show, the E-Mobility Forum serves as a hub for global industry leaders and visionaries to delve into the most significant advancements shaping the automotive sector. Additionally, leading companies will showcase innovations that enhance the human mobility experience during New Product Launches. Visitors can also join guided tours led by industry experts to gain interactive experience across the show floor.



2035 E-Mobility Taiwan is organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and will be held in Taipei from April 17 to 20, 2024. Overseas visitors can register here and visit the show for free. Visit href="" co and follow on LinkedIn to get updates from 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan. Watch the highlights video from 2023 exhibition:







Hashtag: #TaiwanExternalTradeDevelopmentCouncil

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN19022024003551001712ID1107871629