MC To Subscribe Shares In TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution In India

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to subscribe shares (approx. 32%) in TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution Private Limited (TVS VMS) through the private placement. The completion of these transactions is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

To gain a downstream foothold in the rapidly growing Indian automotive sector, MC had invested in one of India`s largest independent after-sales services providers, i.e., TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL), in 2019. TASL has a network of roughly 700 service centers and partnerships with 16,000 retailers of wholesale auto parts connecting through digital technology.

This latest investment in TVS VMS, one of the largest multi-brand dealers in India, widens MC's investment coverage through enhanced downstream service capabilities. This investment is intended to propel MC's aim to develop comprehensive mobility solutions spanning not only after-sales services and multi-brand sales, but also leasing and other automotive operations by utilizing extensive TVS VMS' customer base and digital technology.

TVSM Overview

TVSM is one of TVS Group's most recognizable companies, with a proud history in automobile sales dating back to 1951. In December 2023, TVSM established a new company called TVS VMS where these automotive operations will be spun off within 2024. Having inherited TVSM's nationwide network built over time, TVS VMS is one of the leading automotive dealers in India. Its 152 dealerships carry construction and material handling equipment, in addition to distribution of commercial and passenger vehicles produced by number of automakers, including Honda, Renault, Ashok Leyland and Mahindra.

TVSM has an established local customer base, and its dealerships have sold more than one million vehicles since 1951 and performed roughly 100,000 regular maintenance services on an annual basis. In recent years, TVSM began focusing on customer convenience with the usage of digital technology and developed TVSOne, an app designed to offer one-stop services for insurance, finance, maintenance and other automotive and equipment needs.

Indian Automotive Market

India boasts the world's third-largest market for new automobiles, with sales topping five million vehicles in 2023. While the market is expected to grow at 6-7%, a recent trend in India has been a transition from vehicle ownership to usership, particularly in the corporate segment. In India, where electricity is less expensive than petrol, more drivers are shifting from internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE vehicles) to electric vehicles (EVs) in order to enjoy the total cost of ownership advantage that the latter provides. As such, India's near-term market growth will likely reflect a mix of ownership, usership, ICE vehicles and EVs. Due to these market conditions, it is expected that customer needs for comprehensive mobility solutions that not only include the sales of vehicles but also cover after-sales service, leasing, insurance, and other services would rise in the future.

Transition & Direction of MC's Automotive Business

MC has been engaged in overseas automotive businesses since the 1950s. Primarily targeting Thailand, Indonesia and other ASEAN markets, its operations cover everything from automobile manufacturing to sales, sales financing and after sales. In the fast-growing Indian market, MC got involved in manufacturing and sales since 2012 (through Isuzu Motors India Private Limited), and will further strengthen its operations together with TVSM led by Mr. Dinesh, currently serving as President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), though expansion of a customer base and the application of digital technology.

Capital relationship diagram



Reference Information

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Headquarters:3-1 Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Established:1954

Main Business: MC is a global integrated business enterprise that is comprised of Industry DX Group, Next-Generation Energy Business Group and ten Business Groups: Automotive & Mobility, Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development.

Representative: Katsuya Nakanishi, President and CEO

About TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution Private Limited

Headquarters:No. 13, By pass Road, Poonamallee, Tiruvallur, Tamilnadu 600056, India

Established:2023

Main Business:TVS VMS is a spin-off of TVS Mobility Private Limited, a representative company of TVS Group. TVS Group was established in 1911 and is currently engaged in diversified businesses such as motorcycle business and logistics.

With 400 in-house digital engineers, TVS Group is now driving the business model transformation through AI/digital utilization.

Representative: Mr. R. Dinesh, Director and President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for FY 2023-24

Inquiry Recipient:

Mitsubishi Corporation

TEL:+81-3-3210-2171 / FAX:+81-3-5252-7705

