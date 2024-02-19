Ministry Eyes Optimal Infrastructure For Green Hydrogen Investment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, underlined Monday the ministry's collaboration with partners to establish optimal infrastructure for green hydrogen investment projects in Jordan.During the inaugural round-table for green hydrogen investors, attended by the National Committee for Green Hydrogen and representatives from local and international firms that have MoUs with the ministry in hydrogen, Kharabsheh stressed the importance of partnerships to execute specialized local green hydrogen projects.He underscored Jordan's leading regional status in renewable energy capacity, reaching 27 percent of the Kingdom's electricity generation by 2022's end, as per the Arab Future Energy Index (AFEX) 2022 report.Kharabsheh highlighted the ministry's efforts in advancing activities for Jordan's green energy export, aligning with royal visions and the Economic Modernization Vision to position Jordan as a regional hydrogen production and export hub.Jordan is progressively transitioning towards a green hydrogen economy, as Kharabsheh outlined the development of a national strategy, hydrogen roadmap, and requisite regulatory framework for investment, alongside local and export market studies.Acknowledging the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's collaboration in organizing the inaugural workshop, Kharabsheh expressed hope for recommendations to realize suitable green hydrogen investment models locally.Gretchen Biery, EBRD's Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, highlighted Jordan's potential, citing multiple MoUs for hydrogen projects, positioning Jordan to play a pivotal role in the hydrogen market, leveraging renewable energy, geographic advantage, and mineral resources.Biery emphasized the EBRD's role in fostering communication, diverse perspectives, and seizing opportunities to develop Jordan's green hydrogen industry, aligning with government plans to increase renewable energy's contribution to 50 percent and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent by 2030.The meeting tackled hydrogen production potential, investment, shared infrastructure, and infrastructure challenges to devise the optimal business model for competitive hydrogen investment in Jordan.