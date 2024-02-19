Zuhayr Al-Qahtani Promises Exciting Slugfest At Historic ONE 166 Event In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: WBC Middle East Champion Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is brimming with confidence as he gears up to step inside the ONE Championship Circle for the first time.

“The Arabian Warrior” makes his promotional debut at the highly anticipated ONE 166: Qatar spectacle, emanating live from the majestic Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

On the blockbuster card, the Saudi Arabian sensation is slated to duke it out with French-Algerian striker Mehdi Zatout in a 147-pound boxing match.

With less than two weeks until ONE's first on-ground event in Qatar, Al-Qahtani is already feeling the rush of excitement.

“It's a historical moment. There's no other way to describe it. First of all, I'd like to say a massive thank you to ONE Championship. They have done something so amazing by creating the first big martial arts event in Qatar,” he shared.

“And having me on the bill, it is something that I find hard to explain before the fight. I may be able to explain in detail after the fight.”

For the undefeated pugilist, this bout represents more than just a chance to showcase his skills on a global stage. It's an opportunity to push his professional career forward.

In fact, Al-Qahtani believes that ONE has meticulously chosen the right opponent to ensure an unforgettable encounter.

“Mehdi Zatout is an excellent martial artist. He's achieved a lot of good things in martial arts and Muay Thai. He's done great things for the sport,” Al-Qahtani stated.

Zatout – a former ISKA and WBC Muay Thai World Champion – has had a memorable career, particularly in the world's largest martial arts organization. As part of ONE's talented roster, he demonstrated his skills in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

In September 2021, the grizzled veteran came close to capturing the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship, challenging then-titleholder Capitan Petchyindee in a hard-fought clash.

Then, just over a year later, Zatout had an emotional swan song, as he earned a first-round TKO victory over American hard-hitter Asa Ten Pow.

Since retiring from active competition in October 2022, the French-Algerian star has emerged as one of the best coaches on the planet, leading several of his athletes to victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

But the allure of a new challenge, especially at the historic ONE 166 event in Qatar, enticed Zatout to come out of retirement.

“To compete against him is just something that I would love to have on my resume,” Al-Qahtani said.“His skills are great. I am going against an ex-World Champion.”

Some pundits perceive this intriguing duel as a complete mismatch, questioning whether Zatout can go toe-to-toe with Al-Qahtani in his own sport. However, the natural boxer himself begs to differ.

“You have to keep in mind that we're going into the fight with two different types of styles. He's not a conventional boxer. He's a Muay Thai fighter, and he's going to try to box conventionally,” the Saudi Arabian said.

With the expectations surrounding the matchup, Al-Qahtani recognizes that he bears the responsibility of delivering an extraordinary performance in Qatar. In fact, the only thing he guarantees is fireworks.

“It is going to be an exciting fight,” he said.“All I can tell you now is that it will be an exciting fight and will probably be the best fight of the show.”

Fans can purchase tickets for ONE 166: Qatar at Virgin Megastore or Q-Ticket !