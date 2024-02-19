Brazil’S Lula Meets With Palestinian PM

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo –Palestine was a topic discussed on Saturday (17) by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia, where he participated in the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union and had bilateral meetings, one of them with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

In his opening speech, the Brazilian leader talked about the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the future of the world's geopolitics, and relations with Africa. Lula slammed the Hamas' attack and the disproportionate response of Israel.“The solution for this crisis will only be long-lasting if we move quickly towards the creation of a Palestinian state. A Palestinian state that is recognized as a full member of the United Nations,” said the president.

With Shtayyeh, Lula talked about the situation in Gaza, and the prime minister thanked Lula for his support to the Palestinian state.

On Brazil and Africa, Lula said that both have to blaze their own trails in the new world order that is arising, where a new governance has to be created, able to tackle the challenges of this time and age. He mentioned the energy and digital transition as part of this and said that without the developing countries, starting a new worldwide expansion cycle won't be possible.

“Brazil wants to grow together with Africa, but without enforcing any path,” he said. After mentioning Brazil's strides in democracy, environmental transition, poverty alleviation and education public policies, he promised to increase scholarships for Africans to attend universities in the Latin American country.

“We're ready to develop educational programs in Africa and promoting the exchange of professors and researchers. We'll collaborate for Africa to become autonomous in food and clean energy production,” he said, arguing for climate and healthcare partnerships, too.

The president argued that the U.N. Security Council should be more representative, without countries with veto power and with permanent members from Africa and Latin America. He also argued for the inclusion of more African countries as full members of the G20, of which Brazil is part of, and said that Brazil and Africa have common agendas to stand up for there. Lula ended his speech saying that“there is no Global South without Africa.”

