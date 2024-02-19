Brazilian Fish Exports Down In Volume While Value Increases

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian fish exports grossed USD 24.7 million in 2023, up 4% in value from the previous year, while volume decreased by 20%, from 8,487 tonnes in 2022 to 6,815 tonnes last year, according to data compiled by agricultural research company Embrapa Fisheries and Aquaculture and Brazilian Fisheries Association (Peixe BR), based on figures from the federal government.

According to information from Peixe BR, the increased revenue despite the decline in the shipped volume results from a change in the export mix – an increase in fresh filet shipments and a decrease in frozen whole fish. In 2022, the average price per kilo exported was USD 3.49. Last year it reached USD 4.23, up 21.2%

The leading export was tilapia and tilapia products, at USD 23.3 million, up 1% in value. It was followed by tambaqui at USD 798,000, up 809% year on year. Leading destinations of Brazilian shipments were the United States (88%), China (3%), and Japan (2%).

Peixe BR CEO Francisco Medeiros said the increased revenue from exports results from the professionalization of the industry.“Brazil creates high value-added farmed fish, with traceability and sustainable production certificate. The growth in exports results from the professionalization and production scale of companies, as the international market is very quality demanding,” Medeiros was quoted as saying in a statement.

