Supervisory Board Of Knaus Tabbert AG Extends Contract With CEO Wolfgang Speck, CFO Carolin Schürmann Will Leave The Company

The Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG extends contract with CEO Wolfgang Speck until the end of 2026

CFO functions added to his scope of duties Previous CFO Carolin Schürmann will leave the company for personal reasons on March 31, 2024 The Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG has extended the contract with CEO Wolfgang Speck until the end of 2026. Consequently, the experienced manager will remain CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG for almost another three years.



CFO Carolin Schürmann will leave the company for personal reasons on March 31, 2024. The CFO functions of Accounting & Taxes, Controlling, Costing, IT & Organization and Investor Relations will be handed over in an orderly fashion and will be taken over by CEO Wolfgang Speck.



“We are delighted to continue the longstanding and successful collaboration with Wolfgang Speck,“ said Dr. Esther Hackl, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG.“With his entrepreneurial mindset, Wolfgang Speck has shaped Knaus Tabbert as CEO for more than a decade and led it on a clear growth path and to the IPO in 2020. Together we will continue on this path.“ She added:“On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Carolin Schürmann for her great commitment and the work she has done for the company. In her role as CFO, she has made a lasting contribution to the positive development of our company. We wish her all the best for her personal and professional future.”



As CEO Wolfgang Speck takes over the CFO function, the Management Board is reduced to three members. In addition to Wolfgang Speck, this includes Head of Sales (CSO) Gerd Adamietzki and COO Werner Vaterl, who is also responsible for the production of the wide range of motorhomes and caravans at the four locations.



“With Wolfgang Speck, Gerd Adamietzki and Werner Vaterl, Knaus Tabbert has an extraordinarily well-attuned, experienced and enormously successful Management Board team,” said Dr. Esther Hackl.“With the new distribution of responsibilities between the three Management Board members, we will continue to make efficient decisions and successfully develop the company in the future.”



