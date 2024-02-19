Karnataka Govt Unveils Ambitious Textile Policy 2024-2029

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Feb 19 (KNN)

The Karnataka state government is gearing up to introduce a comprehensive textile policy spanning from 2024 to 2029, aimed at propelling the growth of the textile and weaving sector.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, during his budget speech, highlighted the potential impact of this policy, foreseeing a capital investment of Rs 10,000 crore and the creation of 2 lakh jobs.

One of the key initiatives under this policy is the establishment of a mega textile park, spread across 1,000 acres in Kalaburagi district, North Bengaluru.

This project, operating under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with collaboration between the state and Central Governments, is anticipated to provide direct employment opportunities for 1 lakh individuals and indirect employment for an additional 2 lakh people.

To support this endeavour, a grant of Rs 50 crore will be allocated for supplemental infrastructure development.

Furthermore, CM Siddaramaiah announced plans for the construction of new textile parks in Kittur Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka (Raichur), and Mysuru regions through public-private partnerships, with an expected job creation of 10,000 positions in the near future.

Additionally, the government plans to establish a common facility center and a Jeans Apparel park with basic infrastructure in Ballari.

This initiative aims to formalise the presently unorganised jeans manufacturing units while uplifting the industry to meet international standards.

