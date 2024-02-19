First PM MITRA Textile Park To Be Inaugurated At Navsari

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 19 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari on February 22.

The establishment of the 'PM MITRA' Park is aimed at fortifying the textiles sector. Ramesh Vaghasia, President of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted its potential benefits for Navsari, Surat, and the entire state of Gujarat, as reported by ANI.

He emphasised Surat's significance as a textile hub, where 60 per cent of the MMF (man-made fibre) is produced.

Vaghasia expressed confidence that the PM MITRA Park in Surat would enhance the effectiveness of the textiles industry, provide new infrastructure across the value chain, promote sustainable development, and expand market reach, thereby making a substantial contribution to Gujarat's economy.

"This is a huge value addition to the economy of Gujarat. It is a step towards the government's 'Viksit Bharat' vow. The 'PM MITRA' Park will be sprawling across a land area of 1,100-1,200 acres in the Vansi Borsi village of Navsari. It will widen employment opportunities," he stated.

Last year, the central government announced plans to establish seven 'PM MITRA' Parks for the textile industry across various states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

These parks signify a crucial step towards realizing the government's vision of positioning India as a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports.

It is anticipated that these initiatives will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry, attract global players, and foster innovation and job creation.

The Ministry of Textiles will oversee the execution of these projects, which were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on objective criteria, including connectivity, existing ecosystems, industry policy, infrastructure, and utility services.

The PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity was instrumental in validating the chosen sites.

(KNN Bureau)