Indian Army & Manipur Govt Launch Handloom Weaving Program For Women

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Feb 19 (KNN) The Indian Army, in collaboration with the handicraft department of the Manipur government, has launched a women empowerment program in Phougakchao, located in the Bishnupur district.

This initiative aims to equip local women with comprehensive training in handloom weaving, empowering them with valuable skills and economic opportunities, reported TOI.

According to a spokesperson from the defence sector, this joint effort serves a dual purpose of preserving traditional handicrafts while also fostering sustainable livelihoods for women in the region.

Despite the challenges posed by unrest in the area, the Army facilitated the procurement of handloom materials from Narainsena, Nambol, and Imphal, ensuring provisions for women in remote villages.

The spokesperson further highlighted that the program commenced with the active participation of 35 women from nearby villages, with expectations of increased involvement in the future.

In a gesture of support, SDCs Ranjan Wahengam and Pukhrambam Rakeshchand presented a cheque amounting to Rs 35,000 to the women, aimed at enhancing their weaving skills.

State handicraft department official Rabi extended support to the initiative by providing yarn essential for the project. Additionally, officials affirmed that the department would offer a platform for marketing finished products through its outlets, further enhancing the economic prospects for these women artisans.

(KNN Bureau)