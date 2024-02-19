SIDBI Hosts 'Amrit Kaal For Uttar Pradesh Startups' To Foster Venture Capital Funding

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 19 (KNN) An event aimed at fostering the start-up culture and nurturing the ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh through Venture Capital Funding, titled "Amrit Kaal for Uttar Pradesh Start-ups – Roadmap for Next 25 years," was organized by SIDBI in collaboration with SIIC-IIT Kanpur & StartinUP on February 16, 2024, at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida.

The event saw the presence of esteemed chief guests, including Shri D. S. Mishra (IAS), Chief Secretary of GoUP, and Shri S Ramann (IA&AS), CMD, SIDBI and dignitaries including S P Singh, Chief General Manager, SIDBI, Alok Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Planning GoUP.

S P Singh, Chief General Manager of SIDBI, extended a warm welcome to all participants and dignitaries.

He commended the efforts and policies formulated by GoUP and highlighted SIDBI's commitment to promoting the start-up culture in Uttar Pradesh, particularly through the UP Start-up fund of `1000 Crore established under the UP IT & Start-up policy 2017.

Alok Kumar (IAS), Principal Secretary of Planning GoUP, shed light on GoUP's achievements in promoting the Start-up culture.

He mentioned the establishment of over 60 incubators and Centre of Excellences (COEs) in the past two years.

Furthermore, he elaborated on the support provided to incubators, including capital grants, financial support, and infrastructure development, to bolster the growth of the ecosystem.

S. Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI, highlighted the government's commitment to the Start-up ecosystem, citing the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore to the Start-up India Fund of Funds.

He emphasised the substantial contribution of Rs 55,000 crore from global sources brought in by AIFs, underscoring its significance to the Indian economy.

