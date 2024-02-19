Maestro, Saltburn, Barbie, The Idol Motion Picture Winners At The 11TH Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

(IATSE Local 706) announced the winners of its 11th

Annual MUAHS Awards,

in 23 categories of film, television, commercials, and live theater. The gala, presented by Ardell® and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty,

was held on Sunday night, February 18, 2024, before a live audience at The Beverly Hilton. It was also live-streamed to an audience of millions worldwide.



EPK With Photos/Videos: CLICK HERE

Kevin Haney receives his Lifetime Achievement Award from Martin Short

Diane Nyad accepts the Distinguished Artisan Award for Annet Bening

Continue Reading

The Red Carpet & Awards Show Live-Stream is Available on YouTube

and

Vimeo

Winners in the Feature Motion Pictures categories include "Maestro," "Saltburn," "Barbie," and "The Idol."

Television Series

winners include "The Crown," "The Last of Us," "The Morning Show," "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story , " and "Dancing with the Stars."

Winners in the Daytime Television category awards went to " The Young and the Restless"

and

"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula ."

Children/Teen Program

honors went to "American Born Chinese" and " The Santa Clauses. " Theatrical award was bestowed upon "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical." The Commercial/Music Video Award was presented to " American Horror Stories: Delicate" Promo.

The MUAHS Awards occurred before a sold-out audience of more than 850, including guild members, industry executives and press. Actress Melissa Peterman charmed as host of the lively event and professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy ("Dancing with the Stars") hosted the red-carpet pre-show. Julie Socash, Local 706

President, presided over the awards ceremony.

Diane Nyad , the celebrated long-distance swimmer and subject of "Nyad," presented the Distinguished Artisan Award to legendary

actress Annette Bening, whose most recent Academy AwardÒ nomination is for her starring role in "Nyad."

As a Tony® Award and five-time Academy Award®

nominee, Bening was feted for her consistent collaboration with Local 706 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists. Unfortunately, Bening came down with Covid and Diane Nyad accepted the award on her behalf.

The esteemed Vanguard Award was bestowed upon Michael Westmore , OscarÒ-

and EmmyÒ-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on "Rocky," "Star Trek," "Mask" and "Raging Bull." Presenting the award were "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"

stars

Terry Farrell and Armin Shimerman. both also producing the documentary "Makeup Man" with

455 Films

about Michael Westmore and the legendary Westmore family.

A highlight of the evening was when Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky VI," "Rocky Balboa") appeared as a surprise to Westmore.

Kevin Haney , Oscar-

and

Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Hocus Pocus 2," received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Tony- and Emmy-winning actor Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building") , who collaborated with Haney on "Primetime Glick" as Jiminy Glick.

Ora T. Green , Emmy-nominated hairstylist known for her work on "Star Trek: Nemesis," "Blade" and "Good Times," was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Emmy- and Grammy-winning veteran "Star Trek" actor LeVar Burton, ("Star Trek: Nemesis") and Marla Gibbs ("The Jeffersons").

Additional presenters included John Brotherton

("Fuller House"), Rachael Harris

("The Hangover," "Suits"), Jenna Johnson

("Dancing with the Stars"), Kate Linder ("The Young and the Restless"), Mayan Lopez ("Lopez vs Lopez"), Lacretta

("Second Act"), Nyambi Nyambi

("Mike & Molly"), Tom Payne ("Walking Dead,"),

Karen Pittman

("The Morning Show,"), Andrea Savage

("I'm Sorry"), and Helena-Alexis Seymour

("Chronicles of Jessica Wu"), among others .

Another highlight of the evening was a moving "In Memoriam"

segment

performed by Local 706 member Angie Wells .

Producers of this year's MUAHS Awards

(#MUAHSawards) were

IngleDodd Media

and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative .



THE WINNERS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Siân Miller, Laura AllenSiân Grigg,Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-IllumKazu Hiro,Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike MekashSiân Miller, Laura AllenIvana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare CorsickKirsten Sage Coleman, MandyArtusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin BlinnCate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey HolmanBarrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula EdenNicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona VigiNic Collins, Giorgio GallieroJulie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah WoolfLouie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna PisaniLouie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.Dwayne Ross,Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion RogersKimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany SpauldingSwanthula Boulet, Dracmorda BouletLauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana SantanaJorjee Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis KahnAnissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia LansinghKerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando MarinJoe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli, Genyii ScottRobyn-MarieRebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina AvalloneRobyn-MarieRebbe, Chloe-Nil Acerol,Liz Printz, Thomas Augustin

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

For information about the

Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) visit

local706 .

Check out on

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

Media contact:

Cheri Warner

[email protected]

18187608995

SOURCE Make Up Artists & Hair Stylists Award (MUAHS,IATSE Local 706)