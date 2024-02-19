2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Research Study Available: Financial Performance Index (FPI) Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The research identifies a CFO/Controller Financial Performance IndexTM, and a CFO/Controller Spending-Budget IndexTM that serve as important benchmarks now.

- Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive DirectorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The results of a national study on CFO and Controller Sentiment for 2024 are now available in a published report by the Controllers Council. The research identifies a CFO/Controller Financial Performance IndexTM (FPI), and a CFO/Controller Spending-Budget IndexTM (SBI) that serve as important benchmarks now and in the future.The 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Study was conducted in November 2023 thru January 2024 via a national survey of CFOs, Controllers and related titles. The study identified“confident”, even“bullish” outlooks for financial performance, metrics, and technology investment; along with“cautious” spending and budget priorities. A CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index (FPI) of 139% was reinforced by 62% of respondents predicting increased revenue in 2024. A CFO/Controller Spending-Budget Index (SBI) of 84% was driven by only 20% of respondents increasing spend in 2024.“The 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment study uncovered a 'confident' outlook on individual company financial performance, along with a 'cautious' sentiment regarding spending based on unpredictable economic and business environments”, states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director.“The complimentary Research Study report offers great detail and insight that will help corporate finance executives with 2024 planning.”A“greatest concerns, what keeps you up at night” question identified a variety of responses leading with interest rates, but closely followed by talent challenges, recession, supply chain issues, geopolitical risk, and inflation.To view or download the complimentary 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Study Report, click here .To view the 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Study – Webcast Panel Video Archive, click here .ABOUT Controllers CouncilControllers CouncilTM is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller SentimentTM Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance IndexTM (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the YearTM Awards, Meet the ControllerTM Interview Series, and the Controllers Seal of ApprovalTM program.For more information, visit , email or call Executive Director Neil Brown at ... or 630-710-4710.

