Black Woman Entrepreneur Dr. Ashley Bryant Launches Aviddocs To Increase Healthcare Access

- Dr. Ashley BryantOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ashley R. Bryant, PhD, a pioneering Black woman entrepreneur and mental health advocate, has made history as the first African American woman to launch AvidDocs , a groundbreaking telemedicine clinic on a mission to increase healthcare access nationwide.As founder of Legacy Family Services , a leading telemental health agency serving marginalized communities for over a decade, Dr. Bryant leveraged her expertise to create AvidDocs. This affordable subscription-based virtual care platform aims to break down barriers to medical services for all."I created AvidDocs to dismantle the obstacles that perpetuate health disparities," shared Dr. Bryant. "My life's work is to empower people to take control of their health on their own terms."With monthly subscription fees starting at $89, AvidDocs provides primary care consultations, mental healthcare, hormone therapy, ketamine treatment, obesity treatment, and other services to patients in 40 states without the constraints of insurance.Systemic barriers contribute to the alarming reality that Black Americans are 10% less likely to have regular primary care, fueling vast health disparities. AvidDocs' virtual platform delivers personalized, stigma-free healthcare to help address these inequities.The impetus is clear - your socioeconomic status and zip code continue to dictate your access to quality medical care. Marginalized communities feel this disparity most severely resulting in amplified rates of treatable and preventable illnesses.Dr. Bryant recognizes access limitations also impact employers and workforce productivity. To address this, AvidDocs has also launched an option for companies to offer the telehealth service as an employee benefit. This gives personnel and their families' access to healthcare without copays, deductibles or surprise billsAvidDocs is projected to reduce the number of insurance claims by treating small conditions before they require emergency care. Government data reports that even minor healthcare savings per employee could result in over 30% total annual savings for employers. This makes incorporating AvidDocs into employee benefits packages beneficial for both personnel and companies' bottom lines.At AvidDocs the mission is to obliterate the barriers that propagate a fundamentally unequal healthcare system. "We see a future where your income, employment status, age, race, gender or where you live no longer restrict your access to quality treatment." Dr. Bryant added,“We won't stop innovating until that goal is realized nationwide.”To learn more about how AvidDocs increases access for the uninsured, reduces claim costs for employers, and helps dismantle health disparities exacerbated by systemic discrimination, visit aviddocs. Reach out for an interview via ....

