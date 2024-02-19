(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC Enhances Value Added Network Solution Suite to Boost Enterprise Digital Innovation

TOKYO, Feb 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, announced today that it will enhance the NEC Value Added Network Solution Suite by adding open enterprise network solutions to its portfolio, including AI-enabled network and security solutions to accelerate businesses' digital transformation (DX) and enable telecom monetization. Moreover, in collaboration with its strategic global partners, NEC will provide holistic network solutions and services - including award-winning telecom B2B/enterprise network solutions - to support businesses in achieving sustainable growth through innovation.

Currently, the business landscape is marked by an unprecedented transition from traditional non-automated workstyles to digitalized ones, and enterprises must harness the possibilities of digital and artificial intelligence to gain an edge. As part of this, they must transform their networks by improving capacity, security, and operational efficiency. However, infrastructure transformation is not easy since each business has unique objectives, requiring corresponding infrastructure adjustments. For example, businesses must determine whether to use public or hybrid clouds, or whether to utilize centralized or edge architecture.

To meet the emerging challenges of enterprises, NEC has added open enterprise network solutions to its Value Added Network Solution Suite portfolio, which is helping businesses to optimize their ROI through best-of-breed solutions and trusted advanced services that meet diverse enterprise needs. These services are offered by NEC Transport Network Centers of Excellence in EMEA, LATAM and APAC, which enhance customer experiences in their regions and collectively boast over 500 engineers worldwide, whose best practices provide a wide range of services, from business planning consultation and engineering services, to managed services offering integrated support for enterprise success.

With a trusted service record, the NEC Value Added Network Solution Suite has already been successfully deployed by global Tier-1 Telecoms. With this new enhancement for enterprise network solutions, NEC is poised to further accelerate support for digital transformation in the era beyond 5G, building on its expertise, and delivering innovative solutions and services for the unique challenges of modern businesses.

Supporting Quotes

“Adtran is proud to be part of NEC's Enterprise Digital Innovation initiative with our innovative open networking solutions. Supporting the enterprise market is part of our DNA and we believe that our long and successful track record in that space will help NEC to achieve its goals. Automation of network operations is becoming a key requirement for staying competitive in the market. Our AI-driven network management solutions will help NEC to support automation transformation for their customers. We are also very happy to contribute our open optical solutions and market leading synchronization products to NEC Transport Network Centers of Excellence," said Stephan Neidlinger, Vice President, Global Business Development, Adtran.

“We are pleased to collaborate with NEC, an Infinera global alliance partner, to deliver best-in-class open optical solutions that enable enterprises to harness the benefit of artificial intelligence with improved efficiency and sustainability. Our robust suite of datacenter interconnect solutions helps enterprises cost-efficiently connect their distributed datacenters, a differentiated offering delivered jointly with NEC's Center of Excellence," said Lorraine Twigg, Global Vice President, Channel Partners, Infinera.

“Networking that focuses end-to-end on consistent, reliable user experiences by leveraging true AI innovation delivers digital transformation and business value for the enterprise. Juniper's new windowAI-Native Networking Platform provides the assurance that every connection is more reliable, measurable and secure for any user, device, application or asset in the cloud-first ecosystem. As a long-standing global technology partner of NEC, it is exciting to extend our COE collaboration into the enterprise space with this unique technology," said Thomas Desrues, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Juniper Networks.

“NEC recognizes that digital transformation (DX) is fundamental to a business' sustainable growth. Leveraging decades of experience in networking accumulated through the telecom business, NEC enables network transformations for enterprises, leading to success in the era of artificial intelligence," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at

