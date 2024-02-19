Shura Council Reviews Draft Law On Regulated Products

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held on Monday its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of its Speaker HE Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim. During the session, the Council approved a draft law amending some laws related to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education that was referred to it by the esteemed government. The approval was made after discussion by the Council members.

The Shura Council also reviewed a draft law on regulated products, which was referred to it by the government. The Council decided to refer it to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee to study it and submit report on it to the Council.

Regulated products mean petroleum, chemical and petrochemical products, fertilisers and their derivatives, which are produced in Qatar and are subject to government regulation. The Council also reviewed three reports on the participation of its delegations in a number of parliamentary meetings, namely the meeting of the heads of parliaments of the Parliamentary Union of Organisation of Islamic Co-operation Member States that was held via video conference technology in September 2023, the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Association that was hosted by Baku, Azerbaijan, in September 2023, and a report on the visit of a delegation from the Shura Council to the National Assembly of France in November 2023.

At the conclusion of the session, HE Al-Ghanim briefed the Council members on Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the Shura Council last Wednesday. He stated that the Kazakh president was briefed on Qatar's experience in the legislative and supervisory field. Parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them were also discussed. (QNA)

