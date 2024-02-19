Qatar Backs UN Efforts For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met on Monday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting the country to participate in the second meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan.

The meeting discussed Qatar-UN co-operation relations, besides the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation and ways to reinforce the UN and international efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

HE Sheikh Mohamed underscored that Qatar backs the efforts of the UN and international partners to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasising the State's position on providing protection for the civilians and ensuring the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those who are trapped in the Strip.

HE Sheikh Mohamed reiterated Qatar's firm position in support of the Afghan people to achieve their aspirations in progress and prosperity and backing the UN efforts to achieve security and stability in Afghanistan his part, the UN secretary-general appreciated Qatar's unwavering efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive, and durable solution for the Palestinian cause, as well as peace and stability in Afghanistan. (QNA)

