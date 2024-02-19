Collin Morikawa, Young Golfers Participate In U.S. Bank Access Open Event

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

It was a rainy day in Los Angeles but that didn't stop golfers from teeing off for the recent U.S. Bank Access Open. The group included PGA Tour Pro Collin Morikawa, PGA Tour caddie Jonathan“JJ” Jakovac, Los Angeles-based U.S. Bank market leaders and youth golfers who have benefitted from the partnership between U.S Bank, Morikawa and Youth on Course.

Nearly 30 local youth members took part in a shotgun-style tournament, with a U.S. Bank leader as their team host.

“Days like today are a reminder of the critical importance of serving our communities and creating equity and access for everyone,” said Carl Jordan, California's regional leader for branch and small business banking.“Golf is a game that can open a lot of doors for young people but it's expensive and there are so many barriers to entry. That's why we're so proud to partner with Collin and Youth on Course to open those doors and create better access to the game for these talented young players.”

The tournament was played at Maggie Hathaway Golf course, a par-3 course in the heart of Los Angeles named after the Black actress, singer and activist who championed equality in golf. The course is run by the Los Angeles Parks & Recreation department and provides a low-cost option for those looking to get in a round of golf or a session at the driving range.

As part of the day's events, U.S. Bank also donated $200,000 toward revitalizing the course in coordination with the Southern California Golf Association.

“Access to the game is huge – it's an expensive sport,” Morikawa said.“To be able to give back to a place like Maggie Hathaway, it's just phenomenal.”

Through a Birdie Challenge in 2023, five memberships were donated by U.S. Bank to Youth on Course for every birdie Morikawa made during the PGA Tour season, resulting in the donation of 1,585 memberships. The non-profit focuses on increasing access to golf for youth from all backgrounds through subsidized rounds of golf at participating courses nationwide.

“Our partnership with U.S. Bank, fueled by the great play of Collin Morikawa, is instrumental in breaking down barriers and driving change in communities around the country,” said Youth on Course CEO Adam Heieck.“Programs like the Birdie Challenge expand access to opportunities, offering rounds to thousands of young people for less than the price of a bucket of balls.”

At the U.S. Bank Access Open, Morikawa, Youth on Course and U.S. Bank also announced their continued partnership and the renewal of the Birdie Challenge for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

“To have a partner like U.S. Bank that cares about the things I care about and the communities I care about, what more can I ask for,” Morikawa said.