I Can Make A Difference: Meet Olivia Ford

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and role .

My name is Olivia and I am a Quality Analyst I for the Care Team. I'm originally from Kenya but I have been living in Arizona for the past ten years.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

My team supports different projects that focus on feedback and problem solving within Care. For example, we created the WOW experience. This is a dynamic customer interaction process that equips all Guides with a structured approach to delivering unparalleled customer service. Whether you're in sales, support, or any customer-facing role, this process is designed to elevate the customer's journey with us.

What project has been the most rewarding throughout your career journey?

The most rewarding project was creating the five pillars of the WOW experience for our Care Guides. I joined GoDaddy as an Inbound Sales Guide, and struggled my way through learning new products, tech support, and finding opportunities to sell. We created the WOW experience with new Guides in mind, to give them a road map to help them navigate through tech.

You are actively involved in a multitude of organizations here at GoDaddy. Can you share the impact this has had on your experience?

I joined GoDaddy in 2020 when the company had transitioned to work from home. It was definitely strange that I was working for this big organization, but I did not know anyone outside of my team of six. The extrovert in me was itching to meet some work friends to socialize as well as find career advancement opportunities. I came across a Level UP event that our Employee Resource Group, Black in Tech (GDBIT), was hosting. This event aimed to help with career advancement. After attending the event, I became an active member of GDBIT and eventually joined the GDBIT Core Team. Being a part of this organization has helped me have a healthier and more enjoyable day-to-day work environment. It has created a sense of belonging! Whether I'm doing volunteer work or hosting GDBIT game night, you will always see a smile on my face.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

"I'm brave. I'm justice. I can make a difference. I'm resilient." I make my son say these words every day before he leaves for school.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I'm a travel junkie. I left my country right after high school. I lived in the United Kingdom for two months and then moved to Dubai to become a Flight Attendant. Even after leaving the airline industry, I never stopped traveling. If the airlines offered retirement packages like cruise ships do, I would sign up!

What is most meaningful about Black History Month to you?

Black History Month is a time when we recognize, honor and celebrate the lives and achievements of African Americans who have made transformational impacts on society.

What do you want your colleagues, neighbors and friends to take away from Black History Month?

I would encourage my colleagues, neighbors and friends to educate themselves - learn about Black history, visit a Black history museum, or read a book by a Black author.

