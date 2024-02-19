Catch Super Comedian Kevin Hart In Qatar This March, Tickets Now Up For Grabs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar is in for one hilarious Friday as Kevin Hart, the renowned American comedian and actor, brings his rib-tickling stand-up show to Doha!

Presented by Qatar Airways, the one-night-only 'Brand New Material' show is set to take place on March 1, 2024, at 8pm at the Katara Beach Arena.

Tickets are sorted out into six categories starting with a minimum of QR400 for the Silver category to QR20,000 for the Sky Box category. Gold, Platinum, VIP and VVIP are the other ticket categories, costing QR550, QR750, QR1,500 and QR2,500 respectively.



"I just want to say I'm excited for flying in my first show ever in Doha!" the artist said in a video shared by Qatar Airways.

Known for his enthusiastic delivery and impeccable timing, the megastar comedian will guarantee to delight the audience with his unique brand of humour.

The show is accessible only for ages 16 and above. The audience must also bring their printed tickets for entry as no phones will be allowed inside the venue.

Get ready for a night of roaring laughter! Get your tickets here.