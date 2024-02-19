Prime Minister, UN Secretary-General Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Monday, February 19, 2024, His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, who is currently visiting the country to participate in the second meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations were reviewed, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation, and ways to enhance UN and international efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan were discussed.

The Prime Minister affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the efforts of the United Nations and international partners aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing the position of Qatar calling for providing protection for civilians and ensuring the continued unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those trapped in sector.

HE also renewed the State of Qatar's firm and supportive position for the Afghan people to achieve their aspirations for progress and prosperity, and its support for the United Nations efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Afghanistan.

For his part, the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the continued efforts of the State of Qatar aimed at a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue and achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.