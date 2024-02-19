Prime Minister Meets GCC Tourism Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Monday, February 19, 2024, their Excellencies the Tourism Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, participating in the eighth ministerial meeting, hosted by Doha.
The Prime Minister welcomed the guests, wishing them good luck and success in their meeting in Doha.
The meeting was attended by HE Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, GCC Secretary General, and H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism.
