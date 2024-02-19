Education Ministry Honours Students For Excelling In English Language Olympiad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) honoured the students who have excelled in the 2024 final of the 1st edition of National English Language Olympiad (ELO) for preparatory schools.

The competition was organized within the MoEHE's efforts dedicated to advancing the academic and linguistic levels of young people, along with their linguistic and innovative skills ahead of their participation in the international ELO slated to be held in Jordan in May.





The final featured the participation of 196 students distributed to 28 teams from public schools in contests during which they demonstrated striking abilities in comprehending English language within the framework of positive and competitive atmosphere to achieve the excellence.

These milestones underscore the MoEHE commitment to providing a spurring educational environment that supports students' talents by putting emphasis on their linguistic and innovative capabilities making ELO a critical step in this direction to highlight the ministry's leading efforts in the linguistic education.