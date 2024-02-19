Qatari Aircraft Arrives In The City Of Kilimanjaro Carrying Aid For Those Affected By Floods In Tanzania

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Kilimanjaro in the United Republic of Tanzania, carrying 49 tons of aid, including basic food supplies and health supplies.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for those affected by floods and landslides in northern Tanzania.

The aid was received by a number of Tanzanian government officials, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Republic of Tanzania HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi.