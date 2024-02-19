Kochhars' CBI Arrest Amounted To Abuse Of Power: Bombay HC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: The arrest of ICICI Bank's former managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was made without application of mind and amounted to abuse of power, the Bombay High Court has ruled.“To sum up, the investigating agency (CBI) has not been able to demonstrate the existence of circumstances or supportive material based on which the decision to arrest was taken,” the court said routine arrests without the application of mind and due regard to the law amounts to abuse of power, a bench led by Justices N.R. Borkar and Anuja Prabhudesai said in their order of 6 February, which was made public on Monday duo was arrested in December 2022 in connection with the alleged ₹3,250-crore Videocon loan fraud case. In an FIR registered in 2019, the CBI alleged that ICICI Bank, under the then managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, sanctioned credit facilities totalling ₹3,250 crore to Videocon group promoted by Venugopal Dhoot in violation of various regulations by the arrest, the duo moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in the matter while contending that the arrest was 'illegal'. It was only in January 2023 that the high court granted the two an interim bail and directed them to cooperate with the CBI, while also asking them to be present before the probe agency whenever they were summoned investigating agency had argued that a decision to arrest the couple was taken, as they did not cooperate with the probe and that the investigators needed to unearth the conspiracy and ascertain the names of any other co-conspirators of ICICI Bank.

On 9 January last year, while granting the interim bail to Kochhar and her husband, a bench led by Justice Revati Mohite Dere came down hard on the investigating agency.“What was the reason to arrest the petitioners after four years is not spelt out in the arrest memos?” the court had asked.“The reason given in the arrest memos to arrest the petitioners...appears to us, to be casual, mechanical and perfunctory, clearly without application of mind,” Justice Dere had said.

