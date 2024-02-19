Tested Organic Food Coming On Your Plate, Courtesy Govt

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: To enhance the quality of organic food available in the domestic market and ensure better pricing for farmers, the Centre plans to invest about ₹105 crore to add organic food testing capabilities to two dozen central and state-owned testing labs, two people aware of the development said.

