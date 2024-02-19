Farmer Body Rejects Centre's Proposal On Crop Diversification, 5-Year Contract To Procure 5 Crops: What It Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on 19 February rejected the proposal by the Union Ministers at Chandigarh to have a five-year contract with farmers to procure 5 crops namely maize, cotton, arhar, tur, massur, and urad at MSP from this, the farmers' body also rejected the Union Ministers' proposal for the promotion of crop diversification to the SKM, the Centre proposes to divert and dilute the demand of MSP@C2+50% for all crops with guaranteed procurement which was promised in the BJP Manifesto in the 2014 General Election and originally recommended by the National Farmers Commission chaired by M S Swaminathan and submitted in 2006 declared that nothing below MSP@C2+50% for all crops with guaranteed procurement is acceptable to the farmers of India. \"If the Modi Government is unable to implement the promise made by BJP, then let the Prime Minister be honest to tell that to the people,\" the official release said READ: Farmers protest: 'Delhi chalo' march on hold after govt proposes 5-year MSP plan\"The Ministers are not ready to clarify whether the MSP they proposed is based on A2+FL +50% or C2+50%. There is no transparency in the discussion though discussions have taken place four times. This is against the democratic culture established by SKM during the 2020-21 historic Farmers' Struggle at Delhi Borders. During those negotiations, every point of discussions and the stand of farmers were placed for the public information by the SKM,\" the release added sought the Union Ministers to clarify why the Modi government is silent on the demands of loan waiver, no privatisation of electricity, comprehensive public sector crop insurance scheme, Rs.10000 monthly pension to farmers above 60 years age, dismiss and prosecute Ajay Mishra Teni, Union MoS (Home) the main conspirator of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre of farmers among others farmer body has given the call to organise peaceful demonstrations, public meetings, and torchlight processions in the constituencies of MP's of BJP and NDA across India others, the body also condemned the BJP-led Haryana state government for unleashing brutal attacks on the farmers agitating on the border and also on the farmer activists within Haryana. It added that the general body meeting of SKM scheduled on 21-22 February will take stock of the situation and will plan future actions to intensify the struggle till all the demands are met to join farmers' protest:Earlier in the day, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on 19 February said that Haryana will also join the agitation after 21 February, if the government does not agree to include oilseeds and bajra for procurement from grains and wheat, the government agreed to procure pulses, maize, and cotton for procurement is time until 21st February. The government should think and understand that these two things (Oilseeds and Bajra) are very important (for procurement). Just like they mentioned pulses, maize, and cotton, they should include these two crops too. If these two are not included, we will have to think about it again...Yesterday, we took a decision that if the government doesn't agree by 21st February, Haryana too will join the agitation,\" ANI quoted Gurnam Singh Charuni as saying agency inputs.

