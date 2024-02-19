Roadwork Speeds Up But Will Miss Target

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Road construction has once again picked up, with 1,442 km of highways readied in January-40% more than the 1,029 km laid in the same month last year when it was still struggling to recover from the pandemic pace generated in January means the roads ministry has nearly touched its aspirational target of building 50 km of highways per day ultimate aim is to take annual highway construction to over 18,000 km. That's a feat never achieved so far, but seems doable now with new construction techniques and measures to acquire land.“These are best months (January to March) to achieve construction targets. Large amounts of unspent money, settlement of claims before financial year ending helps to mobilize funds for construction. I hope that the momentum gained now can be maintained,” said P.C. Grover, director general, National Highways Builders Federation though highway construction reached record levels in January, construction activity for the entire financial year has remained sluggish to the ministry's latest data, only 7,658 km of highways have been built up to January in FY24. With just two months to the end of the year, even with 50 km per day of construction, just about 11,000 km of highways may be built. That's almost 2,800 km short of the record 13,800 km targeted for FY24.“There are signs that road construction activity would pick up pace hereon after a not-so-impressive last year. But, with elections in April-May and monsoon months thereafter, highway construction may again remain sluggish in the beginning few months of next fiscal year,” said an executive from one of the big four audit and consultancy firms on condition of anonymity per roads ministry data, the 7,658 km of highways built this year up to January is higher than the 6,803 km constructed during the previous year. The year 2022-23 ended with 10,331 km of highways being constructed is also mounting from the slow pace of awarding new highways. Up to January, 3,481 km of highways had been awarded, less than half the 8,400 km sanctioned during the same period of the previous year. Though the government is still hopeful that about 10,000 km may get awarded in FY24, developers are bracing for a slowdown in construction activities in coming months and years pace of awards impacts the pipeline of projects that in turn hits construction as fewer projects are available for construction construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km. The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdowns ironically helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day. This slowed again in FY22, while FY23 ended with 28.3 km/day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built.

MENAFN19022024007365015876ID1107871322