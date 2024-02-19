Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit: PM Modi Launches Projects Worth ₹10 Trillion

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 trillion. This projects, announced at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, spans a variety of sectors including manufacturing, renewable energy, IT & ITeS, food processing, housing, real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and education his address in Lucknow, Modi articulated a vision of progress, saying that this initiative marks a significant stride towards developing a prosperous Uttar Pradesh as a cornerstone for Viksit Bharat, or a developed India, and aimed at transforming the state's landscape Uttar Pradesh's growing potential as a tourism powerhouse, Modi pointed out the growing allure of Varanasi and Ayodhya as prime destinations drawing countless visitors. This surge in tourism, according to the prime minister, will unlock vast opportunities for local entrepreneurs, airlines, and the hospitality sector in the state Modi also emphasized Uttar Pradesh's enhanced local, national, and international connectivity, and highlighted the inauguration of the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi. He said that the Kumbh Mela in 2025 will be a significant event and boost the state's economy and generate numerous jobs in tourism and hospitality food processing entrepreneurs, Modi championed the \"zero effect, zero defect\" philosophy, urging a collective aim to place Indian food products on global dining tables. He highlighted the rising popularity of millets as superfood and encouraged investment in this segment, advocating partnerships between entrepreneurs and farmers. He underscored the support for small-scale farmers through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and cooperative societies, outlining a vision where agricultural advancement aligns with business growth.“Benefit to farmers and agriculture is good for your business too,\" the prime minister told the audience Modi also reflected on Uttar Pradesh's crucial contribution to India's rural and agricultural economy, calling for stakeholders to seize the opportunities at hand. Expressing confidence in the state's people and the synergistic efforts of the \"double-engine government,\" he envisioned a foundation for widespread progress.

