PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig At Supreme Court: 'In Today's Era, Lord Krishna Would Be Charged With...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at the Supreme Court by citing an example from Hindu mythology. PM Modi said a public interest litigation (PIL) would have been filed at the Supreme Court if Lord Krishna gave rice to Sudama in today's times. The remarks came days after the Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond scheme calling it“unconstitutional.”PM Modi in UP today LIVE Updates\"During the welcome address, he (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything,\" PM Modi said a unanimous judgment on Thursday, a constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud struck down the electoral bond scheme and directed State Bank of India (SBI) to publish the transaction details. The ruling, which came months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, is seen as a big blow to the

BJP, the biggest beneficiary of the electoral bond scheme Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham in UP's Sambhal district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that along with pilgrimage sites, hi-tech infrastructure has been also developed across the nation.\"Today, on the one hand, our pilgrimage sites are being developed, and on the other hand, hi-tech infrastructure is also being created in the cities. If temples are being built today, then new medical colleges are also being built across the country,\" PM Modi said.\"Today, with the devotion of revered saints and the spirit of the people, the foundation of another holy place is being laid. Now I have the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham in the presence of all of you. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of Indian faith,\" he added's new journey for next thousand yearsWhile reiterating his 'Ram Rashtra' call, PM Modi said a new journey is beginning for India for the next thousand years. \"Now a new period has started from 22nd January. When Lord Shri Ram ruled, his influence lasted for thousands of years. Similarly, with the enthronement of Ram Lalla, a new journey is beginning for India for the next thousand years,\" PM Modi said.\"Like Lord Ram, Kalki's avatar will also determine the course of thousands of years. We can say that Kalki is the initiator of change in the cycle of time and is also a source of inspiration,\" he added.



