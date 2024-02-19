Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT: Mohanlal's Latest Film To Start Streaming On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban hit theatres on January 25. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery. Meanwhile, the movie is ready for the OTT release soon. As per reports, Malaikottai Vaaliban will start streaming on February 23, 2024, on Disney Plus Hotstar.



The actor is portraying an undisputed warrior who is famed throughout timelines and geographies for his great power and wit in the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed film. Vaaliban is generally accompanied by his assistants, Chinnappaiyyan and Ayyanar. During his journey, the protagonist encounters a lovely dancer named Rangapattinam Rangarani and a malevolent entity named Chamathakan, who turn his life upside down.

Sonalee Kulkarni, a prominent Marathi actress, plays Rangarani in the film. Danish Sait, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan R Achari, Katha Nandi, Rajeev Pillai, and others play leading roles. Madhu Neelakandan is the project's cinematographer. Prashant Pillai writes the original music and composes the songs. The movie was released in three languages: Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.