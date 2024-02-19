'Not Going Anywhere': Congress Leader Kamal Nath Reacts To Switch Speculations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to ongoing speculations about a possible switch in political allegiance, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday (February 19) emphatically said, "I was called former prime minister Indira Gandhi's son; how could I go anywhere else."

The Congress leader held a meeting with his supporters at his residence on Rajdoot Marg in New Delhi earlier today, seeking to dispel rumors circulating for the past few days. The speculation centers around the possibility of Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son Nakul Nath joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The political drama surrounding Kamal Nath's rumored departure from the Congress took an unexpected turn when Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari asserted that Kamal Nath had assured him of his unwavering commitment to the party.

Patwari addressed the media, criticizing the BJP for allegedly exploiting the situation and attempting to tarnish Nath's reputation. According to Patwari, Kamal Nath dismissed the media reports as part of a conspiracy, reiterating his dedication to the Congress and his enduring ideological alignment.

Emphasizing Kamal Nath's unbreakable ties with the Gandhi family, Patwari declared that the veteran leader had consistently upheld the Congress ideology and would continue to do so. Patwari relayed Kamal Nath's statement to him, reaffirming the former chief minister's loyalty to the Congress until the end.

The political uncertainty intensified as Kamal Nath and his son, Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath, arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. Nakul Nath raised eyebrows by removing any reference to Congress from his social media bio.

Adding to the intrigue, several Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath made their way to Delhi on Sunday, fueling speculation about the father-son duo's potential shift to the ruling BJP.

In Bhopal, another Congress stalwart, Digvijaya Singh, expressed confidence in Kamal Nath's unwavering allegiance to the party where he initiated his political journey. Despite the swirling rumors, Singh remained optimistic about Kamal Nath's commitment to the Congress cause.