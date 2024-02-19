Hamas' First Major Admission: About 6,000 Operatives Killed In Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a first acknowledgement of significant losses, a

Hamas official based in Qatar informed Reuters that the group believes it has lost around 6,000 operatives in the ongoing four-month conflict with Israel in Gaza, approximately half of the 12,000 casualties reported by Israel.

The official, requesting anonymity, asserted that Hamas is prepared for a protracted war in Rafah and Gaza and remains ready to continue fighting.

“Netanyahu's options are difficult and ours are too. He can occupy Gaza but Hamas is still standing and fighting. He hasn't achieved his goals to kill the Hamas leadership or annihilate Hamas,” he added.

The remarks represent a rare acknowledgment from the terror group regarding significant losses incurred during the Gaza conflict. This appears to be the first instance where they have made a distinction between combatants and civilians in the death toll resulting from the fighting.

Official figures from the Gaza health ministry, which is under the control of Hamas, report that 28,985 Palestinians have lost their lives in the war.

However, these figures lack independent verification and are believed to encompass both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a result of the terror groups' own rocket misfires.

The IDF reports having eliminated nearly 12,000 operatives in Gaza, along with around 1,000 terrorists inside Israel as of October 7. The IDF also states that 235 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive.