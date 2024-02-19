Has PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Signed Contract With Real Madrid Until 2029? Check Reported Salary Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a groundbreaking development, MARCA's Carlos Carpio has reported that French sensation Kylian Mbappe has officially inked a deal with Real Madrid, marking his transition to the Spanish giants until the summer of 2029. The 25-year-old forward, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of the season, had been a subject of intense speculation regarding his next destination. After confirming his departure from PSG earlier this month, the stage is now set for Mbappe to reportedly join Real Madrid on July 1.

According to the report quoting reliable sources, Mbappe and Real Madrid finalized their contract agreements several weeks ago, culminating in the player's commitment to the Los Blancos. The negotiations between the parties progressed swiftly since January, and an official agreement was reached earlier this month. Despite reports suggesting interest from Premier League giants like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, it now seems that Mbappe's future lies at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Real Madrid's offer to Mbappe is reportedly lower than what was presented in 2022, the French forward is set to become the highest-paid player in the squad. The contract is said to spans five years, with reports quoting sources close to the negotiation revealing an escalating salary scale.

Mbappe's earnings are reportedly expected to range between 15-20 million euros net per year, with additional bonuses tied to performance objectives. Despite not surpassing the current highest-earning stars in the squad, namely Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Mbappe's arrival could solidify his status as one of the club's premier talents.

Mbappe's departure from PSG signals the end of an era for the French champions, who have enjoyed the forward's prolific contributions over the years. The summer transfer is expected to see Mbappe don the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid, adding a new chapter to his illustrious career.

If news of the mega summer transfer is true, then the move promises to be a significant milestone in the 25-year-old Frenchman's career. His potential partnership with the likes of Bellingham and Vini Jr. could prove to be a formidable force for Real Madrid in the seasons to come.