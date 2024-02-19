Janhvi Kapoor Takes The Internet By Storm As She Drops Pictures In Sequin Beaded Saree

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday,
Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures draped in a saree and looked gorgeous.
Janhvi Kapoor is a true Gen Z fashion icon and the actress looks great in everything she wears, from enormous gowns to floor-length ethnics and even plain casuals.
She has a unique approach to fashion. Whether it's glitzy red-carpet appearances or informal candid outings, the actress never fails to turn heads.
Having said that, she recently dressed up in a stunning saree for an occasion in town and shared her pictures on social media.
Janhvi looked effortlessly gorgeous in a sequin beaded saree, leaving her wavy hair loose. She wore her million-dollar smile, striking the ideal combination of elegance and charm.
Kohl-rimmed eyes, hefty jewellery, and delicate makeup completed her outfit. She looked breathtakingly beautiful and undoubtedly gave out big fashion goals.
She wore white matching earrings and a bracelet and show off her toned hot body that took the internet by storm.
