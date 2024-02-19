'Don't Compare To Manipur': SC Rejects PIL Seeking Court-Monitored Probe Into Violence In WB's Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking transfer of investigation and subsequent trial outside West Bengal and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged sexual assault of women living in village Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The panel, which included Justices Augustin George Masih and BV Nagarathna, showed reluctance to draw comparisons between the Manipur scenario and the Sandeshkali case. They stressed that the best authority to evaluate the circumstances and mandate a comprehensive inquiry is the High Court, which had already taken suo-motu notice of the case.

The High Court has taken the initiative to conduct an independent assessment of the issue, recognizing the gravity of the situation. Acknowledging its authority to mandate a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the High Court seeks to guarantee victims' justice.

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader.

Strongman Shajahan Sheikh of the local Trinamool Congress and his allies have been accused by many local women of land-grabs and coerced sexual assaults.

Sheikh is absconding ever since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case.