Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cell Phone Rack (TLS-471)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a steady place to hang my cell phone for hands-free use when working in the kitchen or bathroom," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented THE CELL PHONE RACK. My design prevents the phone from falling and it also offers a stable place to store cell phones for charging while in various rooms."

The invention provides an effective way to keep cell phones in one place for charging. It also allows for hands-free cell phone use when watching videos, chatting, etc., and preventing damage due to water spills. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and helps reduce clutter and cell phone damage. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-471, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp