(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to

Arizton's latest research report, the residential water filtration parts & accessories market is growing at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2023-2029.



To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: Continue Reading



RESIDENTIAL WATER FILTRATION PARTS & ACCESSORIES MARKET REPORT BY ARIZTON Browse In-depth TOC on the Residential Water Filtration Parts & Accessories Market 301 – Pages

111 - Tables

83 - Figures Residential Water Filtration Parts & Accessories Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 13.88 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 9.50 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 6.52

% Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Parts & Accessories, Cartridge Filters, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Market Dynamics .

Increasing Awareness of Water-borne Diseases .

Importance of Reverse Osmosis (RO) Filtration Systems .

Potential in Aftermarket

Smart Technology Revolutionizes Residential Water Filtration Parts & Accessories Market

Integrating smart technology into residential water filtration systems is rapidly transforming the industry. Leading brands like PUR, GE, and TAPP Water are innovating with features such as remote monitoring, leak detection, and personalized filtration settings. PUR's Bluetooth Ultimate Faucet Filtration System syncs with smartphones, allowing users to track water consumption and filter usage through a dedicated app. MAXION filter technology effectively reduces over 70 contaminants, including lead, mercury, and pesticides, providing peace of mind for users. Advancements in filter materials, including self-cleaning mechanisms and high-capacity membranes, enhance performance and extend filter lifespans. Despite potential increases in cost, the added convenience and improved user experience offered by automatic filter replacements, water quality monitoring, and connectivity with home automation systems are driving adoption. Competing with established brands like GE, TAPP Water's smart water filter boasts advanced micro-filtering and activated carbon technology. Its Bluetooth-enabled application provides cartridge replacement reminders, tracks savings compared to bottled water, and maps public drinking water sources. Hence, the smart technology revolution in residential water filtration is reshaping the market, offering consumers greater control, convenience, and confidence in the quality of their drinking water.

Whole House Application to Dominate the Market Share, while Under-the-Sink to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Whole-house water filtration systems are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in providing clean, odor-free water throughout the home. These systems, known as point-of-entry (POE) systems, offer benefits such as softer skin and hair, improved drinking water quality, and protection for household appliances. Despite being more expensive upfront and requiring professional installation, they offer a shorter return on investment compared to alternatives like bottled water. Leading brands like Crystal Quest, Pentair, and

APEC offer various product ranges to cater to household needs, with prices ranging from $869 to over $2,500 depending on features and capacity.

Under-the-sink water filtration systems, installed beneath sinks and connected to a dedicated faucet, offer instant filtration and space-saving design, making them ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas requiring constant clean water. Despite being more expensive and requiring plumbing modifications, under-the-sink filters are preferred for compact homes with minimal space. Prices range from $50 to $400, depending on the type, brand, and filtering capacity, with multi-stage filters offering enhanced water quality. Major players like iSpring and Waterdrop offer popular filtration systems known for their effectiveness and DIY installation options. Others, including Aquasana, Whirlpool, Woder, and APEC, also compete in this segment, focusing on features like low water wastage, easy maintenance, and extended lifespan to differentiate themselves. Innovations such as multi-stage filtration, reduced replacement costs, and enhanced purity levels continue to drive competition, with products like Home Master's HydroPerfection targeting specific water treatment needs, particularly for well water. Under-the-sink water filters offer a convenient and efficient solution for residential water filtration needs.

Recent Developments



In 2022, 3M introduced its high-flow PFAS Cartridges and improved its AP Easy Connect Undersink System with auto-shutoff and leak detection features.

In 2022, Culligan introduced the Aqua-Pure RO System with AutoFlush technology for extended membrane life.

In 2022, Brita introduced the Smart Pitcher with a filter indicator and united with Water to deliver clean water access in developing countries.

In 2022, EcoQuest expanded its range of biodegradable carbon filters from coconut shells.

In 2023, Doulton introduced the PureMax Ceramic Filter, which has improved bacteria and virus removal abilities.

In 2023, GE Appliances integrated Alexa voice control into its filtration systems for hands-free operation. In 2023, A.O. Smith developed the Home Connect RO Filtration System with remote monitoring and control abilities.

The Residential Water Filtration Parts & Accessories Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:



CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period:

This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the residential water filtration parts & accessories market

over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers:

The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the residential water filtration parts & accessories market

growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size:

Accurate assessments of the residential water filtration parts & accessories market

size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior:

The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the residential water filtration parts & accessories market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth:

The report covers the development of the residential water filtration parts & accessories market

across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis:

A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges:

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.



Buy this Research @

Post-Purchase Benefit





1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles



3M

Culligan

Pentair

A.O. Smith

APEC Water Systems

BRITA

Whirlpool Corporation

Doulton

SpringWell Water Filtration Systems

Berkey Filters

Toray Industries

Watts

GE Appliances

BWT

CINTROPUR

Coway

Rainsoft

iSpring Water Systems

GHP Group

Express Water

AquaHomeGroup

Aquafilter

SoftPro Water Systems

Woder Waterdrop

Market Segmentation

Parts & Accessories



Cartridge Filters

Filter Housing Others

Cartridge Filters



Sediment Filters

Activated Carbon Filters

RO Membranes Others

Application



Whole House

Under the Sink

Countertop

Pitchers & Dispenser

Faucet

Shower Mounted Inline

Distribution Channel



Offline Online

Geography



APAC



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Thailand

North America



The US

Canada

Europe



Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Poland

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey The UAE

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

What is the growth rate of the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

Which region dominates the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market share?

What are the significant trends in the residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

Who are the key players in the global residential water filtration parts & accessories market?

Get the Detailed TOC @ ?details=tableOfContents

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:



Home Water Filtration Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Wastewater Treatment Plant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

Water Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date



About Us:



Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.



We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.



Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us:

Blog:

Website:

Photo:

Logo:



SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence