Research Study Reveals Higher Levels Of Engagement With Augment Therapy's Augmented Reality Software

When compared to standard in-school physical therapy, students showed improved participation with Augment Therapy's augmented reality therapy sessions.

- Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO, and Co-Founder of Augment TherapyCLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital health company, Augment Therapy ® announces the results of its 2023 school study in collaboration with the University of Dayton, and Montgomery County Educational Service Center. The results of this study demonstrated that when compared to standard in-school physical therapy, students showed improved participation in Augment Therapy's augmented reality therapy sessions. A poster of the study was recently presented at the American Physical Therapy Association's Combined Sections Meeting, the premier physical therapy conference in Boston, Massachusetts.This prospective study investigated differences in in-school physical therapy participation between Augment Therapy's augmented reality therapy and standard physical therapy sessions. The results of this study showed that compared to standard in-school physical therapy, students were more excited for, engaged with, and focused during Augment Therapy sessions. The study was conducted for a full school year with fifteen subjects. Augment Therapy's sessions averaged higher "time-on-task", fewer redirections from the therapist, and the students reported higher levels of excitement via the FACES Likert scale.Students who participated in the study served by Montgomery ESC included the following diagnoses and treatment areas: ADHD, Autism, Global Apraxia, developmental delay and Apraxia of Speech. Treatment and intervention target areas included coordination, balance, strength, motor planning and sensory motor.“We are fortunate to have community partners like Montgomery County ESC and Augment Therapy who are willing to collaborate on research that is important to the pediatric population,” said Betsy Donahoe-Fillmore, PT, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Dayton.“At Montgomery County Educational Service Center, occupational and physical therapists provide services to students in the educational setting. Many of our students have limited motor skills often paired with deficits in their attention to tasks. Our staff members have found that the Augment Therapy program motivates students to stay on task with their work on motor skills. It is a powerful tool for the physical therapists to have in their toolbox. Gains in the areas of motor skills and attention to task often correlate very well with improvements in the academic abilities of children. We have found that Augment can be a very valuable option for school-based physical therapists in particular,” stated Cheryl VanHoose, PT, MHS MCESC, OT/PT Director, Montgomery County Educational Service Center.Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO, and Co-Founder of Augment Therapy, stated“This is truly impactful research as these children are typically long-term consumers of therapy. Yielding these kinds of positive results are incredibly challenging for children facing chronic conditions.”Link to Research PosterAbout University of DaytonThe University of Dayton is a top-tier Catholic research university committed, in the Marianist tradition, to educating the whole person and linking learning and scholarship with leadership and service. The innovative Doctor of Physical Therapy program combines classroom and hands-on training from day one that prepares graduates to meet the demands of a rapidly changing health care system. Program highlights include: Three integrated clinical rotations (36 weeks total) of full-time clinical training; unique small group problem-based learning (PBL) focusing on real patient cases; hands-on clinical research and service learning; and independent study and practice electives.About Montgomery County Educational Service CenterMontgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC) provides an array of educational services to 16 public school districts in Montgomery County and over 130 educational entities in multiple counties across the Greater Dayton region and throughout the state of Ohio. We serve schools, students and families throughout the region and state by providing specialized and related services, instructional services for educators, career readiness and cognitive learning services for students, professional development and much more. The MCESC mission - visionary leaders providing exemplary service- is not only our guiding principle but is also the bedrock upon which we continue to build innovative educational solutions that drive meaningful change in our community. Our core values are collaboration, innovation, diversity, communication, wellness, and integrity that extend beyond our internal teams and branch out to the educators, students, families and partners with whom we work. We believe that together, we can create a vibrant educational ecosystem that nurtures the talents and aspirations of every student. The Occupational and Physical Therapy Department is driven by their mission statement which indicates that: As valuable members of the educational team we facilitate each student's unique potential; thereby enhancing his or her ability to meet life's challenges. We are working to produce meaningful change in the lives of the students that we serve, one student at a time.About Augment TherapyAugment Therapy® is an award-winning digital health company that engages people of all ages and ability levels in immersive body-powered games and wellness activities from hospital to home. The company is redefining rehabilitative care, turning it into an empowering experience for individuals seeking to regain their health and mobility in a fun and engaging way. The company's applications include; ARWell PRO, intended for healthcare providers and their patients, and ARWell, for general wellness exercise with no prescription required. Leveraging MOCAST®, the company's proprietary technology, the company's products offer a unique combination of full-body skeletal tracking and augmented reality-based games and exercises on commonly used tech tools like tablets and mobile phones. The company has also received SOC2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 approval and is COPPA and HIPAA compliant.Augment Therapy was co-founded by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. Incorporated in 2018, Augment Therapy is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit

