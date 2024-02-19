The Cunneen Group Announces Managing Partner, Vice President Strategy And Consulting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) [Jim] is a seasoned fundraising professional well-versed in campaign management.” - Founder and Advisor John Cunneen HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cunneen Group is thrilled to welcome Jim Cunneen as our Managing Partner, Vice President Strategy and Consulting.



Jim brings more than 20 years of thought leadership and hands-on fundraising success in the Catholic Fundraising space to this family-owned business built on trust and integrity. Jim previously served as Co-owner and Vice President of Operations of The Cunneen Company, a national philanthropy consulting firm headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut. In that capacity, Jim conducted thousands of capital and stewardship campaigns over 21 years, raising more than one billion dollars for parishes across the country.



“I am thrilled to be working with Jim again,” Founder and Advisor John Cunneen said.“He is a seasoned fundraising professional well-versed in campaign management.” Jim created and implemented the Pledge Redemption Program for the Cunneen Company, which was designed to assist parishes with the operations of their fundraising and development. From initial letter generation to follow-up mailings, this program provided all the clerical work of tracking, reminding, notifying and collecting 100% of capital pledges.



“Jim thrives on working one-on-one with parishes,” noted Partner Michael Desroches, Vice President Client Engagement and Communications Strategy.“What I appreciate from a communications perspective is his extensive knowledge of how to best implement campaign materials, printing, and mailings to ensure successful outcomes that further our clients' missions.”



Jim lives in Guilford, Connecticut, with his wife RoseAnn and their three children. He is an avid fisherman and serves on the Boards of his local nursery/elementary school and area animal shelter.



About The Cunneen Group: The Cunneen Group is your dedicated Catholic fundraising and development consulting partner. From effective annual giving programs to reliable feasibility studies and compelling capital campaigns, your mission will flourish, embodying the spirit of faith and generosity. Reach them at 800.656.9010.

