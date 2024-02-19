'This Country Is Extremely Difficult As A Woman': Indian Women's Hockey Coach Alleges Severe Discrimination

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janneke Schopman, the pioneering woman coach of the Indian women's hockey team, has made serious accusations against Hockey India, the sport's governing body in the country. In an interview with The Indian Express, Schopman expressed her challenges and breakdown while dealing with day-to-day issues in her role. The Olympic gold medallist, who joined the Indian team in 2020 and became the chief coach after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, highlighted feeling undervalued and not respected, emphasising the cultural differences she faces as a woman.

Schopman noted the stark contrast in treatment between men's and women's coaches, expressing her struggles and contemplating her future with the team, citing the difficulty she faces in the Indian environment compared to her experiences in the Netherlands and the USA. Despite the challenges, she acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the women players. The Indian hockey federation is yet to respond to these allegations.

"Very hard, very hard. Because, you know, I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don't feel that here," she said.



"Even when I was the assistant coach some people wouldn't even look at me or wouldn't acknowledge me or wouldn't respond and then you become the chief coach and all of a sudden people are interested in you. I struggled a lot with that," she said.

"I look at the difference at how men's coaches are treated... between me and the men's coach, or the girls and the men's team, just in general. They (the women players) never complain and they work so hard. I shouldn't speak for them so I won't. I love them. I think they work so hard, they do what I ask, they wanna learn, wanna do new things," Schopman said.



"But for me personally, coming from the Netherlands, having worked in the USA, this country is extremely difficult as a woman, coming from a culture where, yeah, you can have an opinion and it's valued. It's really hard."

"If you asked my family, I should have left after a year. In hindsight, I should have left after the Commonwealth Games because it was too hard for me to manage," she said.

"Maybe, despite the fact that I know it's tough. But like I said, I love the girls and I see so much potential. But it is very hard for me as an individual," Janneke said if she will stay with the Indian team or not.

