Yulia Navalnaya Accuses Putin Of Killing Husband Alexei Navalny, Vows To Fight For Freedom And Justice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alexei Navalny's death in an Arctic prison cell left everyone in shock as the 47-year-old rose as a prominent voice in the opposition to Vladimir Putin. The sudden death of the Russian leader has raised eyebrows and Navalny is now just part of a longer list of Russia's Kremlin critics silenced forever.



Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny reacted to her husband's death sharing raw and grief-stricken emotions. She also vowed to continue the fight of her husband for justice and freedom. She also took a shot at Vladimir Putin claiming he was responsible for her husband's death.

Yulia Navalnaya said,“I am not afraid. Don't you be afraid? I call on you to stand alongside me. To share not only the grief and unending pain that has enveloped us and won't let go. I also ask you to share the fury and hate for those who dared to kill our future. I speak to you in the words of Alexei, in which I believe truly. There is no shame in doing little. There is shame in doing nothing. In allowing them to scare you.

What we need is a free, peaceful, and happy Russia. The wonderful Russia of the future my husband so dreamed of. That's what we need. That is the country I want to live in and for our children to grow up in. That's the country I want to build together with you. The country Alexei Navalny imagined. That's the only that way - no other - in which the unthinkable sacrifice he made, will not have been in vain.