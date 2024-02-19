PM Modi Likely To Visit Violence-Hit Sandeshkhali To Meet Victims, Says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal to meet with the women who have leveled accusations of sexual violence against TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, according to the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. In an interview with India Today TV, Adhikari revealed that arrangements are underway for Prime Minister Modi's prospective visit to the region and the dates for his visit will be finalized by the PM's office.

Earlier, reports suggested that PM Modi is likely to hold a rally in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to Sandeshkhali village, on March 7. However, no confirmation on the visit to the state has been confirmed yet.

Following the granting of permission by the Calcutta High Court, Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday, accompanied by four to five MLAs.

Adhikari sought legal intervention after encountering police obstruction during two previous attempts to visit the unrest-hit village.

Also read:

'Don't compare to Manipur': SC rejects PIL seeking court-monitored probe into violence in WB's Sandeshkhali

NCW chief demands President's Rule in Bengal

On Monday, Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), accused the West Bengal government of silencing the voices of numerous women in Sandeshkhali amidst protests against purported TMC-led atrocities. She urged for the imposition of President's Rule in the state in response to the situation.

Sharma led a delegation from the commission to the turbulent area during the day, emphasizing that her visit aimed to restore confidence among the women there, encouraging them to express their thoughts freely. The NCW chairperson accused the Mamata Banerjee government of attempting to "suppress the voice of women so that the truth would not come out".

“After speaking to women in the area, I found out the situation here in Sandeshkhali is horrible. Several women narrated their ordeals. One of them said that she was raped inside the TMC party office here. We demand that President's Rule be imposed in Bengal. We would also mention it in our report,” Sharma told PTI.

When questioned about the TMC's accusations that the NCW operates under the influence of the BJP, Sharma opted not to respond.

“Let them say whatever they want to, I don't want to comment on it,” she said.

Sandeshkhali, situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has become the epicenter of protests regarding purported atrocities, notably sexual abuse, reportedly perpetrated by certain TMC leaders against villagers. This has sparked a contentious political dispute.

Meanwhile, the BJP's state unit criticized the ruling TMC on Monday regarding the Sandeshkhali situation, alleging that "goons" were targeting Hindu women and engaging in sexual assault.

During a press conference held in Delhi, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee asserted that the residences of women who had accused local TMC leaders of sexual assault were being plundered subsequent to their media appearances.

Chatterjee's remarks followed a statement by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who addressed the unrest in Sandeshkhali by suggesting that an orchestrated incident had occurred. Banerjee attributed the event to the BJP, insinuating collusion with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).