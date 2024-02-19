'Who Is Azad & Who Is Ghulam, Time Will Tell...' Omar Abdullah Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit back at Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad

after the latter claimed that National Conference leaders seek late-night meetings with central ministers.

On Monday, February 19, Ghulam Nabi Azad made a number of accusations against the National Conference in an interview. He also said that the Abdullah's were engaging in a "double-game" to win over Muslim and Hindu voters.

Omar responded to Azad's accusations on social media, writing: "Where is the Ghulam who was pleading with us for J&K Rajya Sabha seats as recently as 2015?""







He wrote:

“Abdullahs knew about 370” yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug.“Abdullahs meet secretly” yet my father is the one thrown out of his Govt house when he wasn't MP & you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow?“Abdullahs say one thing in Kashmir & another in Delhi” yet PM cries for you in Rajya Sabha & criticises us in every speech. Let's not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress & help BJP in Chenab valley. Who is azad & who is ghulam, time will tell & people will decide."

Without naming Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah, Azad also said some leaders speak different languages in Hindu-dominated Jammu and Muslim-dominated Kashmir to woo voters.

Earlier today, Omar's father Farooq also slammed Azad. "If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night? What is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah?" he told news agency.