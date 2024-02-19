Russian CEO Bags Donald Trump's Autographed Golden Sneakers For Approximately Rs 7.50 Lakh (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events at the recent 'Sneaker Con' event in Philadelphia, a Russian businessman, Roman Sharf, emerged victorious in a spirited bidding war, securing a coveted pair of autographed golden sneakers from the newly launched 'Trump Sneakers' collection. The former US President, Donald Trump, introduced his sneaker brand at the event, and the limited edition footwear quickly gained attention. Sharf, the founder and CEO of Luxury Bazaar, a luxury watch dealer, not only won the auction but also expressed his enthusiasm for the unique kicks.

Roman Sharf, a supporter of Donald Trump, reportedly placed a winning bid of $9,000 (Rs 7,47,256) for the autographed pair of Trump's golden "Never Surrender high-tops."

Videos circulating on social media showcase Sharf proudly displaying his prized possession after outbidding fellow attendees. In a statement, he expressed his excitement, anticipating a celebratory occasion in November, while proudly declaring his recognition of Trump as the only president he acknowledged in the past four years.

As a Trump supporter, Sharf revealed his intention to eventually pass down the golden sneakers to his children. For now, he plans to prominently display them in his office. The autographed sneakers hold symbolic value for Sharf, representing not only his admiration for the former president but also his success as a Russian immigrant who has built a thriving business in Philadelphia.

Sharf's journey from immigrating as a teenager from the Soviet Union to becoming a prominent figure in Philadelphia's business scene adds an intriguing layer to the story. As the CEO of Luxury Bazaar, a company specializing in luxury watches, Sharf has made a mark as one of the world's biggest grey market watch dealers. His company, boasting around 30 employees, achieves an impressive annual sales figure of approximately $130 million.

The 'Trump Sneakers' collection, featuring a distinctive American flag detail on the back, has captured the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and Trump supporters alike. Priced at $399 per pair and limited to only 1000 units, the golden sneakers reportedly sold out within two hours of their release. The rapid sell-out emphasizes the appeal and demand for products associated with the former president.

