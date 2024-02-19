Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Over 'Deactivation' Of Aadhaar Cards In West Bengal; Check Her Full Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'sudden deactivation' of Aadhaar cards in the state.

Banerjee expressed in a letter her desire to know the cause of the abrupt deactivation of Aadhaar cards in Bengal.

"I strongly denounce the careless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, namely affecting the West Bengali SC, ST, and OBC populations. We are all Indian citizens. Regardless of whether they have an Aadhaar card or not, all residents are eligible to receive social benefits from the West Bengal government," Banerjee shared a copy of the letter in an X post.

"I wish to bring to your kind notice a sudden development of the serious nature of indiscriminate deactivation of Aadhaar Cards of the people, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBC communities in West Bengal," Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister asserted that without conducting a field investigation or gaining the state's trust, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) head office in New Delhi was sending deactivation letters to people and family members immediately.

"It is learnt that the Head Office of UIDAI in New Delhi, without any field enquiry or hearing the persons and taking the State Government into confidence, has been directly issuing letters to individuals and family members informing them about the deactivation of their Aadhaar Cards under provisions of the Regulation of 28A of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016," she continued.

Banerjee has been saying that the Aadhaar cards of SC, ST, and minority group members in the state are being deactivated by the BJP-led federal government before the Lok Sabha elections, implying that this is a step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being implemented.

She went on to say that it is astonishing that such a procedure of deactivating Aadhar cards without providing cardholders with any notice or chance to be heard is a flagrant violation of both natural justice and Regulation 29(1) of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.